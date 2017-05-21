POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 28: TANGERINE TYRANT

Week 27: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.

May 20, 2017 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-27-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-cd6be88c85b7

This week’s list has over 100 items, and matches the feel of complete chaos: bombshell after bombshell about Trump’s ties to, and efforts to undermine the investigation into Russia.

Although the biggest headline of the week was the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Trump-Russia, of equal importance was the diurnal harbingers of our fading democracy. Trump’s WH invitation to yet another brutal authoritarian: Ergodan of Turkey, and the ensuing melee outside the Turkish embassy in DC, is a wake-up call for us all.

Following are various art pieces collected in my social media feed throughout the week:

Next week: Politiks of Graffiti 29 !

