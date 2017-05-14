POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 27: THE DAY DEMOCRACY DIED (VERY NIXONIAN)

Week 26 of donald trump’s presidency: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.

May 13, 2017 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-26-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-61ba023aee54

What stands out in Week 26 is our normalization of a leader who bold-faced lies to us, and the ease with which Trump continues to indulge in this behavior. We’ve entered uncharted territory: Trump fired the FBI director in charge of investigating him and his regime’s ties to Russia, and admitted he did so because of the investigation.

The other take-away of Week 26 is what you missed. We’re in such a state of constant chaos, it’s easy to overlook the ways the Trump regime continues to tear the fabric of our values, to loot every cent they can, and to move us further away from democracy.

