BOOKS: “HILLBILLY ELEGY” by J.D. VANCE

Though not exactly a hillbilly from Kentucky, I could definitely relate to Vance’s life experiences. I grew up both in Northern Maryland and in Pennsylvania, two miles from the Mason Dixon line. White trash seems like a more fitting term, now that I look back at it. It takes a village, really. From my humble beginnings, statistically speaking, I wasn’t supposed to graduate with honors in 3 1/2 years with a major in Communication and a minor in English, and then go on to get a Master’s Degree in Community Agency Counseling, no less. Real life angels entered my life intermittently to help me to get to where I am and for that, I am eternally grateful. Both of my Grandmothers, The Ross’, Jeanine, Craig, Carol ~ these are the ones that have made a huge impact on my life and have helped me to get where I am and continue to go…