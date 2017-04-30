Though not exactly a hillbilly from Kentucky, I could definitely relate to Vance’s life experiences. I grew up both in Northern Maryland and in Pennsylvania, two miles from the Mason Dixon line. White trash seems like a more fitting term, now that I look back at it. It takes a village, really. From my humble beginnings, statistically speaking, I wasn’t supposed to graduate with honors in 3 1/2 years with a major in Communication and a minor in English, and then go on to get a Master’s Degree in Community Agency Counseling, no less. Real life angels entered my life intermittently to help me to get to where I am and for that, I am eternally grateful. Both of my Grandmothers, The Ross’, Jeanine, Craig, Carol ~ these are the ones that have made a huge impact on my life and have helped me to get where I am and continue to go…
I was really poor as a kid, but I never knew it. I look back now and wear it as a badge of honor. It’s when I sit around with friends and look back and realize that the banana, sugar, and milk I loved so much, was because my Mom couldn’t afford cereal, lol! Or the famous mayonnaise and lettuce sandwiches I loved…but didn’t realize then that it was because we couldn’t afford lunch meat. There has to be something said for families that can fool their kids into thinking they’re not poor and are eating really well. Let’s not forget the fried bologny sandwiches. Those must have been the good days when my Mom could afford some meat. 🙂
One thought on “BOOKS: “HILLBILLY ELEGY” by J.D. VANCE”
Good for you and I loved that book too!
