NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: THE VIDEO INTERVIEW

I had an amazing experience with Barcelona-based street artist BALU in New York City back in March. The day came out of nowhere and to make a long story short, I ended up going around the city with him and documenting his incredibly courageous, albeit illegal (!!) slapping up of wheat pastes of certain public figures in specific designated spots that represented and symbolized the men (i.e. Kanye West was slapped up on WEST 4th in the Village, etc.) ~ The pictures and the story garnered enough interest for Mikel Reparaz, a European journalist covering Basque Country news, to do a video interview/story on our experience and on graffiti in NYC, in general. It’s in Spanish, but please do check it out.

