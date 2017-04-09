POLITICS OF GRAFFITI 22: THE FARCE AWAKENS

Week 21 of Donald Trump’s presidency: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.

April 8, 2017 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-21-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-76e6d196aab5

Over the past three weeks, Trump’s approval plummeted as he struggled to take back the narrative amidst legislative failures and a ubiquitous Russia. He floated several attempts to deflect, and replace Russia as the lead story: the Obama wiretapp, the Nunes brouhaha, the Susan Rice unmasking — but none seemed to work. This week he figured out a way to take back the narrative — one commonly used by autocrats — he started a war.

The streets of New York are full of artistic political statements. Here are some I found in March 2017:

Please stay tuned for next week’s post in this continuing series…

Advertisements