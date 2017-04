Here are pics from an early morning adventure in the East Village, New York City, with street artists: Australian CRiSP (http://www.crispstreetart.com) and Colombian Praxis (http://streetartnyc.org/blog/2014/10/24/bogota-native-praxis-brings-his-vision-to-nyc/). They put up wheat pastes… and take notice of the “lookout.” You always need a “lookout.” 🙂

6apr17 NYC

