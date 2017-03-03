BEIRUT, LEBANON 🇱🇧 GRAFFITI: EXIST,EPS,MEUH,PHAT 2,BAROK,ACK,RBK,SPAZ Published on March 3, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel 26feb17 Beirut, Lebanon. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestMorePrintEmailPocketLinkedInLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “BEIRUT, LEBANON 🇱🇧 GRAFFITI: EXIST,EPS,MEUH,PHAT 2,BAROK,ACK,RBK,SPAZ”
beautiful graffiti!
LikeLike
These guys are some of the best writers in the world, in my opinion…
LikeLike
I love good graffiti and that bull is really good!
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s cool! And standing the test of time, too. P.S. I’m still looking into the other stuff abut the singer Sabah and what apokh means, it’s just taking some time – I’m currently swamped working on a refugee project here in Lebanon… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you
LikeLike