BEIRUT, LEBANON 🇱🇧 STREET ART: “THE NEW FACE OF LEBANON”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

“Lebanon isn’t without its share of problems. No elected government. Over a million Syrian refugees. ISIS tickling the border. And a massive trash crisis…” https://www.pri.org/stories/2016-06-10/never-waste-good-waste-crisis-beiruts-trash-woes-give-birth-recycling

Here is a mural depicting a man clamping his nostrils with a laundry peg to keep from smelling the garbage in Beirut. The Arabic says something to the effect, “The New Face of Lebanon,” kind of implying that everyone is going to have to walk around clamping their nostrils…





25feb17. Beirut, Lebanon.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “BEIRUT, LEBANON 🇱🇧 STREET ART: “THE NEW FACE OF LEBANON”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s