BEIRUT, LEBANON 🇱🇧 STREET ART: “THE NEW FACE OF LEBANON”

“Lebanon isn’t without its share of problems. No elected government. Over a million Syrian refugees. ISIS tickling the border. And a massive trash crisis…” https://www.pri.org/stories/2016-06-10/never-waste-good-waste-crisis-beiruts-trash-woes-give-birth-recycling
Here is a mural depicting a man clamping his nostrils with a laundry peg to keep from smelling the garbage in Beirut. The Arabic says something to the effect, “The New Face of Lebanon,” kind of implying that everyone is going to have to walk around clamping their nostrils…
